Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aphiwe Dyantyi played for Lions in Johannesburg before the doping ban

Aphiwe Dyantyi says he is "excited to be back" after signing for South African team Sharks shortly before the end of a four-year doping ban.

The 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year tested positive for multiple anabolic steroids in 2019.

Dyantyi, who scored six tries in 13 Tests for South Africa in 2018, denied any wrongdoing and said the banned substances were ingested by accident.

The winger, 28, will be eligible to play for the Sharks from August.

Dyantyi looked certain to be included in the Springboks' 2019 World Cup squad before being banned.

"More than anything, I'm just excited to be back. I just trust that everyone is as excited as I am to see what I can do. I only promise to give my best for the jersey," said Dyantyi.