Prior to joining Saracens, Eduardo Bello spent four seasons with Italian side Zebre

Newcastle Falcons have signed Argentina international prop Eduardo Bello on a two-year deal from Saracens.

The 27-year-old has won nine caps for the Pumas and spent last season with the Premiership champions.

He joins Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando and Pedro Rubiolo among the Falcons' Argentine contingent.

"He's an international-class tight-head who is good in the set-piece, so it's great news to bring him in," said forwards coach Micky Ward.

"He's got a good build, he's been in a strong environment at Saracens and he's had four seasons as a regular starter with Zebre in Italy, so he's familiar with European conditions and how the game's played over here."

Bello is the Falcons' 10th summer signing under new head coach Alex Codling as preparations begin for the 2023-24 Premiership season.