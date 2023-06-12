Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australian Ben Meehan scored two tries during his two seasons with Gloucester

Scrum-half Ben Meehan is among five more first-team players to leave Gloucester this summer.

The 30-year-old is to return to his home country Australia to be "closer to his family", a club statement said.

Meehan made 42 appearances for the Cherry and Whites after joining in 2021, including 17 this season.

Centre Giorgi Kveseladze, full-back Kyle Moyle, hooker Henry Walker and Scotland lock Alex Craig will also leave the Premiership club.

Georgia international Kveseladze was a regular starter for the club before a hamstring injury ended his season in March.

Walker and Craig both came through the Gloucester academy, although Craig has found playing time severely limited in recent campaigns due to injury.

Moyle joined Gloucester from the Cornish Pirates in 2021 and made 43 appearances for the club.

Billy Twelvetrees, Ben Morgan, Jordy Reid, Jake Polledri and Tom Seabrook are the other players already confirmed to be leaving this summer.

Gloucester have also announced that T Rhys Thomas is joining the backroom staff as forwards transition coach, from Cardiff Rugby.