Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

T Rhys Thomas made 27 Wales appearances at hooker from 2005-2008

Cardiff assistant coach T Rhys Thomas has joined Gloucester's staff.

The English Premiership club has appointed the former Wales hooker to the role of forwards transition coach.

The 41-year-old's new role "will focus on developing players through the academy pathway and into the senior squad".

Thomas' move comes with his former Cardiff boss Dai Young having been suspended since 21 April.

There are reports of a number of complaints having been made against Young from employees.

Defence coach Richard Hodges has already moved to Italian side Zebre, while there has also been speculation over the futures of assistant Cardiff coaches Richie Rees and Matt Sherratt.

Meanwhile, prop Brad Thyer, who was among 16 departures at the end of the 2022-23 season, has followed Lloyd Williams to English second-tier club Ealing Trailfinders.