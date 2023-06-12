Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter beat Saracens at Sandy Park to secure their place in the Premier 15s final

The Rugby Football Union is investigating an alleged incident between coaching staff and a player during the Premier 15s semi-final between Exeter Chiefs and Saracens.

The incident occurred in the tunnel at Sandy Park and those involved returned to their roles during the second half.

Exeter and Saracens have declined to comment.

"Should a charge be brought, we will provide an update," an RFU statement said.

As the incident happened away from the field of play the RFU has more time to investigate compared to an on-field citing.

Exeter won the match 24-21 after a late try from Eilidh Sinclair.

The result means that Saracens will not be in the Premier 15s final for the first time since the league's inception in 2017.

Exeter will face Gloucester-Hartpury in the final on 24 June at Kingsholm after the Cherry and Whites beat Bristol in their semi-final on Saturday.