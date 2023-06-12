Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marler has 79 England caps and Danny Care 87

Prop Joe Marler and scrum-half Danny Care have been included in the England squad for the first World Cup preparation camp.

Marler has not played since the 2022 Six Nations, while Harlequins team-mate Care's most recent cap was last summer.

Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer, overlooked since 2019, has been recalled.

The squad is the first of three to be named by coach Steve Borthwick before the four-Test summer series starts against Wales on 5 August.

On 7 August Borthwick will announce his 33-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on 8 September.

Players from Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks and Saracens - all of whom were involved in last month's Premiership semi-finals and final - have not been included in the 28-man preparation squad.

Spencer last played for England when he was called out to Japan for the 2019 World Cup final against South Africa as an injury replacement.

Lock Joe Launchbury, who will join Harlequins next season, was not considered for selection as he has a minor injury, while Montpellier-bound number eight Sam Simmonds has ruled himself out of contention for World Cup selection.

Number eight Billy Vunipola, lock Ollie Chessum and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will attend the camp as they continue their recoveries from injury.

"We are excited to get into camp and begin the first phase of our preparations," Borthwick said.

"We have lots to get through before our first summer series fixture in August against Wales in Cardiff, so the hard work starts now. We are looking forward to it."

England and Wales meet at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 5 August and at Twickenham on 12 August.

England face Ireland in Dublin on 19 August and entertain Fiji on 26 August.

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Ted Hill, Joe Marler, Zach Mercer, Beno Obano, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin , Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Walker.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Will Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Harry Randall, Henry Slade. Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer.