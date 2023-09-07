Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Stade de France in Paris will see the Webb Ellis Cup held aloft by the 2023 Rugby World Cup winning captain on Saturday, 28 October

The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday, 8 September with hosts France and world number one side Ireland two of the favourites.

Neither side has won the famous Webb Ellis Cup, which has been shared between just four countries and eight captains in its nine editions.

But can you remember which country won in which year?

Our quiz shows victorious captains proudly holding the trophy, all you have to do is tell us the year in which their team triumphed.

You have three minutes - good luck!