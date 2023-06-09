Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emily Scott has represented Great Britain as well as England

England fly-half Emily Scott has signed a new contract with Harlequins.

The club have described Scott's deal as "a new multi-year contract" and it means she will extend her stay at The Stoop, having arrived in 2018.

Scott, 30, said: "This club is famous around the world and I'm so excited to be able to commit my future to it.

"We have achieved big things over the six years since I've been at the club and I'm excited to see what future seasons hold."

Scott played a key role in Quins' Premier 15s title triumph in 2021.

She has played 38 times for England, winning the Grand Slam in 2017, 2019 and 2020.