Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Irish legend Ojo on 'heartbreaking' suspension from Premiership

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) says there are no plans "to invest in rugby outside of Ireland" amid links to London Irish.

London Irish filed for administration on Wednesday after being suspended from the Premiership.

It has been reported external-link that the IRFU has been in exploratory discussions with the Rugby Football Union (RFU), English rugby's governing body, about investing in Irish to preserve the stricken club.

The RFU has been contacted for comment.

A IRFU spokesperson said: "The RFU has informally kept the IRFU updated on the situation at London Irish.

"Naturally the IRFU is saddened by what has happened at the club and hope that the club's difficulties can be resolved sometime in the future."

The IRFU has four teams in the United Rugby Championship, made up of the four provinces of Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht.

The provinces feed Ireland's national team, and any investment in London Irish could provide an additional pathway for Irish talent in academies to break into the senior game.

The RFU would have to approve any IRFU involvement in London Irish.

London Irish were suspended from the Premiership after missing a deadline to pay players and staff or complete a takeover.

Former Ireland head coach Declan Kidney is director of rugby at the club and ex-Ulster and Ireland coach Les Kiss is the current head coach.

There are also a number of Irish players at the club.