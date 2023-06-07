Josh Beaumont is the son of former England captain Bill Beaumont

Josh Beaumont has signed a one-year extension to his Sale Sharks contract.

The 31-year-old forward was a key figure last season as the club reached its first Premiership final for 17 years.

Beaumont played 26 times in a fine campaign for the Sharks after coming back from a series of injuries which he feared might end his career.

"If I think back 18 months I really thought I might have signed my last contract with the club," he said.

"I tore my hamstring after coming back from a serious knee injury and I wasn't sure whether I'd play again. I was really fighting to stay on.

"I wanted to get back playing and I had loads of support from (coach) Alex (Sanderson) and the rest of the coaches. I told Alex I still felt like I could play an important role in the team and the squad, but I never imagined I'd play 26 games and we'd have such a successful season.

"I think the environment at the club now is so special - on and off the pitch - and that was a massive part in wanting to come back and get playing.

"If I'd have got those injuries eight years ago it might have been easier to either pack it in or move somewhere else."

Beaumont played in the Premiership final defeat by Saracens last month as a second-half replacement, and says the experience will stand the team in good stead.

"We were all gutted. Especially because we were leading in the second half and felt like we were in control of the game at that point," he said.

"But it was a completely new experience for loads of our young players and on reflection, it's been a really successful season for the club, and we've got a lot to be excited about for the season ahead."