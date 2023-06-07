Luke Morgan: Wales wing signs new contract to remain at Ospreys
Wales Wing Luke Morgan has signed a new contract to remain with Ospreys.
The 31-year-old Bridgend Athletic product first joined the Welsh region in 2018 after a successful period playing for Wales Sevens.
"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal with the Ospreys," said Morgan, who has scored 24 tries in 86 games.
"This is a club with a proud history, and I'm excited to remain part of a squad that's looking to build something really special."
Morgan won his solitary Wales cap in autumn of 2018 against Scotland.
