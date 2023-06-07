Close menu

Luke Morgan: Wales wing signs new contract to remain at Ospreys

Wing Luke Morgan has scored 24 tries in 86 appearances for Ospreys since joining in 2018
Wales Wing Luke Morgan has signed a new contract to remain with Ospreys.

The 31-year-old Bridgend Athletic product first joined the Welsh region in 2018 after a successful period playing for Wales Sevens.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal with the Ospreys," said Morgan, who has scored 24 tries in 86 games.

"This is a club with a proud history, and I'm excited to remain part of a squad that's looking to build something really special."

Morgan won his solitary Wales cap in autumn of 2018 against Scotland.

