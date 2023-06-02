Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Evans began his professional career with the Scarlets before moving to the Dragons and then Ospreys

Ospreys full-back Dan Evans has announced his retirement from rugby.

The 34-year-old made 173 appearances for the Ospreys having joined from Dragons in 2014, and became the quickest player to reach 100 appearances for the region.

Evans won two caps for Wales in 2009 on the summer tour of north America.

"This has taken some time to process and something I knew would be difficult to share and put into words, but I am announcing my retirement," said Evans.

Evans suffered a hip injury during the pre-season of the 2022-23 season which required surgery.

In his social media post announcing his retirement, Evans said the injury "will not let me get to the standards I set myself".

In 2019, Evans scored four tries in one match against his former team Dragons, which made him only the second Ospreys player, after Tommy Bowe, to score four tries in a match and the first to do so in the league.