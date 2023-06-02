Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones holds the record for the most Ospreys tries scored by a forward

Alun Wyn Jones has said he will not return to the Ospreys next season, ending 17 years at the Welsh region.

The world's most capped rugby player who recently announced the end of his international career has also hinted he may play against Wales in November.

And speaking to a Barbarians podcast he suggested he may play on at club level.

"Whatever's next, if something pops up, there might be something domestic, I won't be back with the Ospreys," said Jones.

"But if nothing does I can be pretty happy with my innings anyway, but we'll see what comes in the next few months."

Jones made his debut for Ospreys in 2005 having started his career a year earlier with Swansea. He won three league titles with Ospreys and was made captain in 2010.

Also captain of his country, the lock forward has played a world-record 170 international matches, with 158 games for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

In May, Jones made the shock announcement that he was retiring from international rugby just four months before the World Cup.

However, he then captained a Barbarians side to a 48-42 win at Twickenham against a World XV followed by a midweek victory over Swansea in which he played for both sides.

Speaking to to The Barbarians Show external-link in an episode recorded prior to the World XV game, Jones added no further detail as to why he had opted not to compete at a fifth World Cup.

"As I said in my statement, there was a dialogue going along and it was the right time essentially," Jones told the podcast, before hinting he may play against Warren Gatland's side in the autumn.

"There's a game against Wales in November that the Baa-Baas have got as well, so you never know," he added.

That fixture is yet to be officially confirmed.

Retiring Davies pays tribute to 'fantastic' Jones

Ospreys face losing a clutch of their biggest names for next season, due to what head coach Toby Booth described as Welsh rugby's "catastrophic" contract issues.

Dan Lydiate has joined Dragons and Joe Hawkins and Ethan Roots moved to Exeter.

Gareth Anscombe is out of contract and Tomas Francis has been linked to clubs outside Wales.

Bradley Davies and Stephen Myler have announced their retirements.

Forward James Ratti has rejoined Ospreys after four years with Cardiff.