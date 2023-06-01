Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rhys Carre has won 20 Wales caps in total

Cardiff prop Rhys Carre has been released from Wales' World Cup training squad having "failed to meet individual performance targets".

Carre, 25, was named in Warren Gatland's 54-man party in early May.

But the 20-cap loose-head is no longer involved in preparations for the World Cup, which begins in September.

"Rhys Carre has been released from the Wales senior men's preliminary training squad for Rugby World Cup 2023," the Welsh Rugby Union said.

"Following ongoing discussions between the player and the Wales coaching team, Carre has failed to meet individual performance targets set at the end of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations."

Former Wales Under-18 captain Carre was part of the Wales squad at the 2019 World Cup, having made his senior international debut in the lead-up to the tournament.

The former Saracens player was omitted from Wales' squad for last year's autumn internationals despite some impressive displays for Cardiff, with then national coach Wayne Pivac saying he had "fallen short" in his "general conditioning".

He was recalled by Gatland in January for the 2023 Six Nations, and featured as a replacement in the first three games of the tournament.

Carre was one of 10 props named in the squad preparing for the World Cup, which takes place in France.