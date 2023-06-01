Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Karl Wilkins was brought back to Saints by former director of rugby Chris Boyd

Northampton Saints back row Karl Wilkins has left to join French second-tier club US Montauban.

The 27-year-old made 14 appearances over two seasons after returning to Franklin's Gardens from AS Beziers Herault in 2021.

Wilkins came through the Saints academy but left for France when he was 18, and played more than 50 games for Beziers.

His only senior try for Saints came in a 35-20 Premiership defeat at Leicester Tigers in February 2022.

Props Oisin Heffernan and Alfie Petch have also left the club since their defeat by Saracens in the Premiership play-offs.