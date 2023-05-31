Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Robin Sowden-Taylor has joined the Wales backroom staff as strength and conditioning coach.

The former flanker, 40, earned eight Wales caps between 2005-09 while playing for Cardiff Blues, before going on to play for Dragons in 2010.

Sowden-Taylor was strength and conditioning coach with Cardiff Blues from 2014-21.

He now joins Warren Gatland's backroom team and will work under head of physical performance Huw Bennett.