Robin Sowden-Taylor: Former Test flanker named Wales strength and conditioning coach
Welsh Rugby
Robin Sowden-Taylor has joined the Wales backroom staff as strength and conditioning coach.
The former flanker, 40, earned eight Wales caps between 2005-09 while playing for Cardiff Blues, before going on to play for Dragons in 2010.
Sowden-Taylor was strength and conditioning coach with Cardiff Blues from 2014-21.
He now joins Warren Gatland's backroom team and will work under head of physical performance Huw Bennett.