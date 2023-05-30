Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Coenie Oosthuizen featured for Sale Sharks in their Premiership final defeat by Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday

Sale Sharks prop Coenie Oosthuizen will leave the Premiership Rugby finalists to return to South Africa and re-join United Rugby Championship side Sharks.

The 34-year-old Springbok joined Sale from Sharks in 2019 and went on to make 94 appearances for the club.

Oosthuizen made 16 appearances for Sale this season, helping them to their first Premiership final since 2006.

"Since he arrived, Coenie has been a massive part of this team," boss Alex Sanderson told the club website.

"On the field he's a fantastic player but off it, he's been a real leader for us in what is a young squad."

Oosthuizen made his debut for South Africa in 2012 and has won 30 international caps.

He played in Super Rugby with the Cheetahs and Sharks before joining Sale alongside a contingent of South African players, including Faf de Klerk, Rob du Preez, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Akker van der Merwe.