Bradley Davies was awarded his 50th Heineken Cup appearance cap when Ospreys faced Montpellier in January 2023

Bradley Davies will retire from rugby following his appearance for Barbarians against Swansea at St Helen's on Wednesday (18:30 BST).

The lock won 66 Wales caps and aims to become a full-time coach following a playing career which included spells with Cardiff, Wasps and Ospreys.

Davies will join Alun Wyn Jones in the pack for tourists the Baa-Bass.

"Well, I would never say never ever, but it's my last proper game," said 36-year-old Davies.

"I wouldn't mind jumping in a few more of these, especially after the week we've had.

"I didn't get the chance to finish with the Ospreys at the end of the season, with a couple of things. It is what it is.

"Now I get a chance to play in the region. My family can watch and give me a send-off."

He currently holds coaching roles at Ospreys and Bridgend and hopes to land a first-team job in the future.

"I've got a passion for coaching so I'm hoping to get into that field," added Davies.

"It's difficult at the moment with the way rugby is, it's hard to get jobs. I've got an academy job with the Ospreys and some stuff for Bridgend in the evenings.

"I'm looking forward to that. It's a chance to learn my trade and hopefully build up to a first-team coaching job. That's my ultimate aim."

He added: "I've got a bit of a passion for the line-out."