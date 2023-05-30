Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sir Gareth Edwards (R) presented Lloyd Williams with his jersey on the night the latter made his 250th Cardiff appearance, against Brive on 12 December, 2022

Lloyd Williams has confirmed he will join English Championship club Ealing Trailfinders for 2023-24 following his exit from Cardiff.

The scrum-half was one of seven Wales internationals to leave Cardiff after the end of the 2022-23 season.

Having spent all his club career in the Welsh capital, Williams believes the time is right to make the move.

"I'm looking forward to next season, I'm moving to Ealing Trailfinders," said 33-year-old Williams.

He leaves the Arms Park after 42 tries in 260 appearances.

He added: "I'm excited for the move, it's something different for me. It'll be different, I've been at Cardiff for a long time.

"But it's a challenge that I really wanted at some point in my career and I felt like now was the right time to make that move."

Williams is set to sign off the campaign by running out for Barbarians against Swansea at St Helen's on Wednesday night (18:30 BST).

Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones is set to feature for both sides in the game being held to celebrate the All Whites' 105th anniversary.

Williams believes Wales will feel the lock's absence following his recent retirement from international rugby.

"He's been a fantastic servant to Welsh rugby. Hopefully it'll be the send off here that he deserves," added Williams as he prepared in Swansea for the game

"He set the example, he's a fantastic role model.

"He's one of the hardest workers out there and he deserves everything he's ever got, he's a fantastic leader and someone Wales will miss."