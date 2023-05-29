Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alan Dickens spent almost a decade in various coaching roles at Northampton before joining the England Under-20 setup

Former England Under-20 coach Alan Dickens will join Leicester as attack and backs coach from next season.

Dan Palmer will become scrum coach after fulfilling his duties with Australia at the upcoming World Cup.

Ollie Richardson will become head of physical performance.

Incoming Tigers head coach Dan McKellar said: external-link "I am excited by the group we have put together, which has a great balance of continuity and new voices who will bring fresh ideas."

He continued: "It was important to me that there was a mix of people who not only understand the Premiership, but vital that they understand Leicester Tigers and we have got that in Brett Deacon, Matt Everard and Matt Smith, as well as the majority of our performance staff who remain with the club.

"In addition, to have Alan Dickens and Ollie Richardson's knowledge of the English game, players and competitions we compete in is of great value, and Dan Palmer's expertise is very exciting for the club moving forward."

Dickens became England Under-20 head coach at the tail end of 2019, leading them to a Six Nations Under-20 Grand Slam in 2021, and was recently succeeded in the role by Mark Mapletoft. external-link

Tigers were Premiership champions in 2022 under Steve Borthwick and reached the Premiership semi-finals last season under Richard Wigglesworth, who took charge after Borthwick left to become England coach.