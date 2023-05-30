Rowena Burnfield left Wasps earlier this season to join Harlequins

England second-row Rowena Burnfield is to join Ealing next season.

The Harlequins forward, who has won 50 England caps, will join the newly formed Premier 15s side for their first top-flight campaign.

The former Wasps player made her England debut in 2015.

"I'm thrilled to have someone of Row's quality and experience joining Trailfinders for our first year in the Premier 15s," Ealing's director of women's rugby Giselle Mather said.

"The example Row sets by always leading from the front on the pitch has earned her 50 caps for her country, but the leadership she has displayed in every environment she has been in and the knowledge she has gained will also be invaluable to the whole squad, as we bond as a group and install our own culture and standards among the team."

Burnfield, who is the third international to move to Ealing, missed out on selection for the World Cup in New Zealand last year, having been part of England's 2022 Six Nations squad.

"It's a great club and I think there's a unique chance for us to build our own ethos and culture as a squad and I'm looking forward to the new opportunity as we look to make a statement within the league," Burnfield added.