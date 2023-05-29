Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornwall's women could not repeat their division three title from 2022

Cornwall head coach Jo Holden says her side showed they deserve to be in the second tier of the County Championship despite their 38-0 loss to Hampshire in the semi-final.

Cornwall won promotion last season but could not overcome their rivals having crushed Oxfordshire 57-0 to qualify.

But the duchy's side have ensured another season in the second tier.

"A lot of these players are two or three leagues above these Cornwall girls," Holden told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But I think if you asked anybody watching today 'did they play a lower team?' I don't think they would.

"The scoreline might show that, but the actual game play that happened in front of us didn't show that at all."

Cornwall were missing a number of key players with injury but Holden feels the future is bright for her side.

"The determination of the girls was incredible," he added.

"The only issue that we had was that the intensity wasn't quite there, but they will learn from this, and the best thing is we're still in this league next year.

"This is a massive learning curve for us, we've literally come into the Gill Burns Championship three years ago and we're already in a Division Two semi-final, so there's plenty of positives to take."