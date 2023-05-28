Alun Wyn Jones lifted the Killik Cup for Barbarians at Twickenham

Alun Wyn Jones says there is still "a lot of life" left in him despite remaining tight-lipped over his future.

Jones led Barbarians to victory over Steve Hansen's World XV on Sunday.

The former Wales captain, who announced his shock retirement from international rugby last week, has yet to confirm if he will play on at all next season.

However he said after the Twickenham showpiece: "There's a lot of life left in me, whether that's in rugby, I don't know yet."

Jones, 37, is effectively out of contract with Ospreys, where has spent his entire professional career, though has yet to discuss plans with the regions beyond the summer.

He opted against wearing Ospreys at Twickenham - as is tradition with the invitational Barbarians side - and instead wore the red and black of his boyhood club Bonymaen.

Jones set up one try in the Barbarians 48-42 Killick Cup win, but missed two conversions, including the final kick of the game.

He has confirmed, however, he will play again for the Barbarians this week against Swansea as part of his hometown club's 150th anniversary.

"I've got a big game for Swansea Rugby Club's 150th anniversary, so I'm going to try to get fit for that one now, I've got two days to try to recover from this," he told Channel 5.

"By the looks of my kicking I might have to play a few more to get that right! I don't necessarily know what's happening next, I'll just enjoy this moment with these players and our families and go from there."

Jones, in the socks of Bonymaen, missed two conversions at Twickenham

His Barbarians coach and namesake Eddie Jones jokingly branded his kicking "disgraceful", but admitted he was happy not to be facing Jones at this autumn's World Cup.

Jones is head coach of Australia, who are in the same pool as Wales in France.

"There are two things. For very few players does it end like a fairy-tale; it ends on someone else's terms and not your own," said Jones.

"Secondly, he'll be remembered as one of the great competitors. If you look at the Welsh side that he led over the last period of time, they've competed hard in every game they've played in and same with the Lions.

"He's one of those players that you hated coaching against, because you knew he was going to be at it, at the referee, and doing everything to get his team in the hunt.

"However after coaching him today, I've changed my attitude towards him. I love him."