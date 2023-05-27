Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A Just Stop Oil protestor is escorted off the pitch after disrupting the Gallagher Premiership final between Saracens and Sale at Twickenham

Just Stop Oil protesters caused a stoppage to rugby's Gallagher Premiership final by running on to the pitch and throwing orange paint powder.

The match between Sale and Saracens at Twickenham was briefly delayed when two men ran from the stands.

Stewards escorted the protesters away to cheers from the crowd before the match resumed.

It is the latest sporting event to be affected after play was halted at the World Snooker Championship in April.

A man climbed on to a table at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and covered it in orange powder as another protester tried to glue herself to the second table.

A 25-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Just Stop Oil said the protesters at Twickenham were a doctor and a construction worker.

A statement read: "Today's action occurs against a back-drop of more extreme weather events, as increasingly greater carbon concentrations in the atmosphere push us closer to irreversible tipping points, threatening to spin the balance of humanities' life supports systems out of control."