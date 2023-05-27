Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah Beckett was key to Gloucester-Hartpury beating Sale Sharks

Gloucester-Hartpury secured a Women's Premier 15s home semi-final for the play-offs courtesy of a 48-14 win at Sale Sharks.

Sarah Beckett scored three tries for the visitors, who made sure of top spot in the table with the victory.

Exeter Chiefs, who were beaten by Saracens and Bristol Bears in their last two games, bounced back by thrashing Wasps 82-7.

Kate Zackary scored three of Exeter's 12 tries in the emphatic win.

They are second in the Premier 15s table and will play Gloucester-Hartpury in their final match of the season as they try to set up a home semi-final for the play-offs.

Loughborough Lightning said their home game against Worcester Warriors had to be postponed because of "unforeseen circumstances".