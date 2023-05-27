Close menu

Premiership final: Saracens 35-25 Sale: Sarries win sixth title in thriller

By Sophie HurcomBBC Sport at Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments126

Elliot Daly scores for Saracens
Elliot Daly's decisive try - Saracens' third - restored their lead after Sale led for 15 minutes in the second half
Gallagher Premiership Final: Saracens v Sale Sharks
Saracens: (20) 35
Tries: Penalty, Malins, Daly, Van Zyl Cons: Farrell 2 Pens: Farrell 3
Sale: (13) 25
Tries: Van der Merwe, Roebuck, Rodd Cons: Ford 2 Pens: Ford 2

Saracens clinched their sixth Premiership title and their first in four years with a 35-25 win over Sale.

Two tries in four minutes in the final quarter from Elliot Daly and Ivan van Zyl sealed victory for the London side.

Victory was sweet for Sarries, who agonisingly missed out on the title last year after Freddie Burns' last-minute drop-goal for Leicester.

Play was briefly stopped in the first half as protesters from Just Stop Oil invaded the pitch before being removed.

This was Saracens' seventh Premiership final in the past 10 years, but their first title since 2019 following their relegation to the Championship for salary cap breaches in 2020.

Having missed out by the narrowest of margins a year ago, the win comes after a campaign in which the men in black dominated the league, finishing five points clear of Sale at the top.

The match was billed as a showdown between England number 10s George Ford and Owen Farrell and it started as such, with both fly-halves trading two penalties apiece in an even opening quarter.

There was little between the two sides when three protesters from Just Stop Oil suddenly invaded the pitch, throwing orange powder around and briefly stopping play.

When the match resumed, Sale seemed caught off guard by the disruption as they failed to deal with Alex Goode's kick, which he chased down into the in-goal area.

In a scramble to stop a try, Tom Curry tackled Max Malins off the ball and referee Luke Pearce instantly awarded a penalty try and sent the Sale flanker to the sin-bin.

Despite the man disadvantage, Sale reacted well and while Ford missed a penalty to reduce the deficit, they got their first try on the board.

Tom Roebuck scores a try for Sale
Tom Roebuck's try launched Sale's fightback in the second half

Saracens collapsed a scrum, opening the door for Sale to kick to the corner. After a series of pick-and-gos, Pearce ruled Van der Merwe had been held up on the line but the television match official intervened and the try was awarded.

Having created Saracens' first try, the departing Malins got his name on the board to restore Saracens' lead minutes later, scorching onto Farrell's pass past two defenders to the line. Farrell's conversion made it a 20-13 lead at the break.

But after the interval momentum shifted Sale's way for the first time. Out of nothing, Van der Merwe broke through the defence and as Saracens failed to deal with his kick to the corner, Tom Roebuck dived acrobatically on the ball to score.

A third penalty from Farrell extended the gap to five points, but Sale boss Alex Sanderson rang the changes and they paid immediate dividends.

Replacement Bevan Rodd bundled over and Ford's conversion gave Sharks the lead for the first time. Suddenly their fans started to believe.

But Saracens are a team who know how to win big finals and that experience told in the final quarter.

With 14 minutes left Sale full-back Joe Carpenter's clearing kick was charged down in his own 22 as Saracens forced a turnover. The ball was moved out wide to Daly, who dived over at the left corner.

Ivan van Zyl scores a try for Saracens
Ivan van Zyl's try - given after a TMO intervention - proved decisive for Saracens

Then with 10 minutes left, Sarries struck the decisive blow. Scrum-half Van Zyl appeared to have been held up by Carpenter on the line, but after more deliberations from the TMO, the score was awarded.

There was still time for replacement Saracens prop Robin Hislop to be yellow-carded for a dangerous clear-out but Sale could not capitalise in the frenetic closing stages as Sarries held to seal another Premiership title.

Saracens avenge last year's loss

Few would have argued against Saracens' and Sale's inclusion in the Twickenham showdown, with the two teams having led the way all season by some distance, finishing first and second in the table - 15 and 10 points clear respectively of their nearest challenger Leicester.

For Saracens, victory caps a return to English rugby's summit after their relegation to the Championship in 2020 for salary cap breaches, and rewards director of rugby Mark McCall and the array of international stars who stayed with the team during their season in the second tier.

The win also goes some way to erasing the memories of 12 months ago, when Freddie Burns' last-minute drop-goal handed Leicester the title. That defeat lingered in Saracens minds and only made them "hungrier' to get it right this season, said flanker Ben Earl.

Sale take big step forward despite defeat

Tom Roebuck scores a try for Sale
Tom Roebuck scored for Sale as they fought back in the second half to take the lead

Despite defeat, Sale will take motivation from not just their performance at Twickenham but throughout the season, having reached their first Premiership final in 17 years.

The Sharks have been transformed into contenders under Sanderson since he took over in 2021, a coach who plied his trade under Mark McCall - who remains a good friend - at Saracens for 13 years, winning five titles with the team in the process.

After returning "home" to the team where he made played more than 100 matches in his own career, Sanderson guided Sale to a third-place finish last season, and now the final a year on.

They fell short this time but a host of homegrown talent has been bedded in - five of their starting line-up came through the academy - while the signing of Ford has made a big difference as they look to create a 'northern powerhouse'.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; Mawi, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Knight, De Haas, Taylor, Daly.

Sin bin: Robin Hislop (74 mins)

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, R Du Preez, Tuilagi, Reed; Ford, Warr; McIntyre, Van der Merwe, Schonert, J-L Du Preez, Hill, T Curry, Dugdale, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Ellis, Quirke, James, O'Flaherty.

Sin bin: Tom Curry (23 mins)

Referee: Luke Pearce.

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 18:01

    Good game.

    Why are media outlets giving the disruptive protestors just what they want by naming their cause. BBC are playing into their hands and encouraging this behaviour.

    • Reply posted by tightheadwing, today at 18:04

      tightheadwing replied:
      Agree, lock them up no place for protests like this. No-one really has a clue what crap they are throwing in the air. Should have left him on the floor and let the pack ruck him off the pitch old fashioned style

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 18:21

    Word of praise for Luke Pearce, got everything right. What a change from that clown Peyper.

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 18:32

      conan the librarian replied:
      pretty insulting to clowns

  • Comment posted by Pumpyface, today at 18:07

    I watched this game as a neutral and it didn't let me down. Great attacking play from both sides and it was very close up until the last try. I am also glad these idiots with the orange powder didn't manage to spoil things for everyone who went to Twickenham to enjoy the occasion.

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 18:35

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      Great game.
      I prefer protests like Erica Roe did.
      Orange powder does nothing for me.

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 18:00

    Great game which could have gone either way. Sale seemed to have the upper hand in the scrums. It’s the never say die attitude from Saracens which got them across the line. Both very competitive teams.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:59

    Saracens deserved winners
    An enthralling match and Farrell was excellent as was Malins with special mention to Theo Dan coming off bench for George. That lad can run like a centre.
    Tough for Sale but Saracens better over season and better today.

    • Reply posted by Purplefizz16, today at 18:13

      Purplefizz16 replied:
      Had Theo Dan as my MotM, he was everywhere all the time, I’d love to see his work rate stats.

  • Comment posted by Purplefizz16, today at 18:03

    Happy Sarries fan here, however I genuinely thought pre-match, that Sale’s youth, energy and power would be too much for us, I confidently foresee Alex Sanderson’s Sale in next years final.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 18:17

    A great advert for English Premiership rugby…I look on in envy from across the Severn…a great game to watch.

  • Comment posted by Russ, today at 18:04

    That was a very enjoyable game, deservedly won by Saracens.
    Outstanding performance, and leadership from Farrell.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 18:00

    An excellent game; where sport, rather than pathetic petulant protest, won the day. A deserved win by Saracens, despite a controversial try toward the end...a try that, in any event, would not have affected the outcome. As a neutral...it was a game packed with skill and excitment.

  • Comment posted by Greenheys23, today at 17:58

    Hard luck Sale. Next season ?

    • Reply posted by Purplefizz16, today at 18:08

      Purplefizz16 replied:
      Tbh I think the odds on Sale being in another Final in the next 2-3 years are fairly short, Sanderson is building on the Sarries model he knows so well and doing fantastic work, it hurts me as a Sarries fan that he was the losing DoR, top bloke.

  • Comment posted by Malcolm C, today at 18:09

    This was always about how well Sale played. Sarries rarely underperform and they were never giving it away. Some poor decision making and individual errors by Sale cost them dear.

  • Comment posted by tightheadwing, today at 18:22

    Luke Pearce is a good ref

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 18:25

      Linalmeemow replied:
      He did an excellent job when the TMOs weren't involved!

  • Comment posted by Fussaboutnothing, today at 18:14

    Excellent Final - well done both teams!

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 18:01

    Farrell showed that he is England's best 10.....by a country mile.
    Ford, again, goes missing when the going gets tough.
    Brutal game brilliantly reffed by Luke Pearce.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 18:04

      Makadag replied:
      Agree....Pearce had to control the players & cope with Dickson & Foley's incompetence

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 18:19

    Terrible TMO decision for the Sarries try. Onfield decision was no try so there had to be clear grounding, which there absolutely wasn't. That said, you don't deserve to win if you're getting easy clearance kicks charged down - Sale threw it away there.

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 18:24

      Albert Ross replied:
      Not to mention throwing away line outs.

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 18:08

    Whenever I've seen Sale play Sarries, they have always looked as if they knew they were going to lose. This game they didn't win, but hopefully it will give them faith for next season. They pushed for 80 minutes. The two best teams with a very good referee, Pierce made Peipers effort recently look second class. Great game. But neither would have beaten La Rochelle or Leinster.

    • Reply posted by john, today at 18:28

      john replied:
      MAY BE BECAUSE THEY CAN'T MATCH THE BACKHANDERS AND DODGY COMPANIES SARRIES USE

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 18:27

    Why did Sale elect for a reset scrum when they were awarded a penalty with 3 minutes on the clock?? Time was of the essence but someone made a bizarre decision to run down the clock some more. What was they thinking???

    • Reply posted by nolikechickenbadge, today at 18:37

      nolikechickenbadge replied:
      and what happened after that ? Superiority in the scrum, milked the penalty, kick to touch, attacking from the half way rather than deep in their own 22.
      Attacking from the half way line from off the top or driven ball, or trying to attack an organised defence from deep in your own 22 ?
      Hmmm. Not a tough call.

  • Comment posted by Solar Panel Phil, today at 18:05

    Excellent final with the two best in the league head to head, and I thought superbly referred by Luke Pearce with the TMO help. Sale came up slightly short on the day, but plaudits for an excellent season. Sarries captured the title they narrowly missed last year. A feast for the sport enthusiast; thoroughly enjoyable.

  • Comment posted by nom de plume, today at 18:37

    Just Stop Oil; What a set of clowns! You want to encourage people to stop and listen to you? why on earth would anyone listen to such a bunch of morons. Time for a rethink about your idiotic tactics

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 18:50

      Albert Ross replied:
      It would have made more sense to organize a protest at the URC final where one team had flown over 6000 miles.

  • Comment posted by floreal, today at 18:19

    Well played Sarries. Sale made too many errors. Should have put up jumpers at the line outs to compete. Also not enough quick ball in the first half. I watched on ITV and was puzzled by the lack of replays.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 18:23

      U172022112003 replied:
      Yes, they seemed to be deliberately slowing the ruck down for some reason and then box kicking (mostly unsuccessfully!)

