Saracens win their sixth Premiership title with victory over Sale at Twickenham

Gallagher Premiership Final: Saracens v Sale Sharks Saracens: (20) 35 Tries: Penalty, Malins, Daly, Van Zyl Pens: Farrell 3 Cons: Farrell 2 Sale: (13) 25 Tries: Van der Merwe, Roebuck, Rodd Pens: Ford 2 Cons: Ford 2

Saracens clinched their sixth Premiership title and their first in four years with a 35-25 win over Sale.

Two tries in four minutes in the final quarter from Elliot Daly and Ivan Van Zyl sealed victory for Sarries.

Victory was sweet for Saracens, who agonisingly missed out on the title last year due to Freddie Burns' last-minute drop-goal for Leicester.

Play was briefly stopped in the first half as protesters from Just Stop Oil invaded the pitch before being removed.

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; Mawi, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, Hislop, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Knight, De Haas, Taylor, Daly.

Sin bin: Robin Hislop (74 mins)

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, R Du Preez, Tuilagi, Reed; Ford, Warr; McIntyre, Van der Merwe, Schonert, J-L Du Preez, Hill, T Curry, Dugdale, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Ellis, Quirke, James, O'Flaherty.

Sin bin: Tom Curry (23 mins)

Referee: Luke Pearce.