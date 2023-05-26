Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Italy prop Marco Riccioni has been a regular fixture in Saracens' front row this season

Italy prop Marco Riccioni has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Premiership finalists Saracens.

The 25-year-old has made 30 appearances this season, which will end against Sale at Twickenham on Saturday.

The front rower signed for the club from Benetton in 2021 but missed most of the last campaign after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

He has been capped 21 times by the Azzuri and been named in their squad for this autumn's World Cup.

"Marco has had an outstanding season and at 25 years old has an incredible future ahead of him," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.