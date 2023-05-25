Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Millar Mills was among a number of players who left Wasps last year

Northampton Saints have signed props Elliot Millar Mills and Beltus Nonleh.

Millar Mills, 30, impressed during a trial with Saints. Having been made redundant by Wasps after the club went into administration, he ended this season at Edinburgh.

Cameroon-born Nonleh, 22, joins from Sedgley Park, having helped them win the National League Two North title.

Meanwhile, Saints have confirmed the departures of props Oisin Heffernan and Alfie Petch.

"Elliot came in on trial with us at the end of the season and we were really impressed with how he seamlessly slotted into the playing group, and by his attitude towards improving his own game," director of rugby Phil Dowson told the club website. external-link

"His attitude is fantastic and his experience of playing in the Premiership will be important for us next season.

"We believe Beltus could be something of a rough diamond.

"He's obviously stepping up a few levels from the National League but based on his size, power, and excellent attitude, he has all the tools he needs to succeed at the top table of English rugby."

Heffernan, 28, was signed from Nottingham in February 2021 and was hampered by a serious hamstring injury, making just seven first-team appearances.

Petch, 22, played 21 times after arriving from Exeter Chiefs last year.