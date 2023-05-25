Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chloe Edwards has made 106 appearances for Harlequins

Long-serving Harlequins forwards Chloe Edwards and Davinia Catlin will retire at the end of the season.

They both joined Quins from then English champions Richmond in 2016 and helped the club win the 2021 Premier 15s title.

Former England prop Edwards, 31, became the first woman to play more than 100 times for the club.

Hooker Catlin, 34, has played 68 times for Quins, having previously also played for Wasps.

"When I first picked up a rugby ball, I never could have imagined that I would have such an amazing career," Edwards told the Harlequins website.

"The rugby community is like no other and I feel really privileged to have been a part of it."

Catlin added: "It's with great sadness I will be hanging up my boots after 16 seasons in formerly the Premiership and now the Premier 15s.

"I have forged lifelong friends, made timeless memories, and won three Premiership titles.

"I still remember arriving at Wasps for my first training session at 17 and itching to play rugby. To this day I still have the same feeling, but the time is right to close this chapter and focus on my family and business."