Close menu

Premiership final: Saracens & Sale Sharks make one change each for Twickenham

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments87

Owen Farrell and George Ford
Saracens captain Owen Farrell and Sale's George Ford will be opposing fly-halves for the second Premiership final in a row
Gallagher Premiership final: Saracens v Sale Sharks
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 27 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Manchester (via FM, digital radio, BBC Sounds and online), with live text commentary and updates on the BBC Sport website

Saracens and Sale Sharks have both made one change from their respective semi-final sides for the Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Eroni Mawi starts in place of Mako Vunipola at loose-head prop for Sarries, while Sam Dugdale comes in for injured flanker Ben Curry for Sale.

Owen Farrell will be aiming to captain the north London side to their sixth league title, and a first since 2019.

Jono Ross leads the Sharks in their first Premiership final since 2006.

Vunipola drops to the Saracens bench, while Aled Davies comes in among the replacements in the only other change from their semi-final win over Northampton Saints.

Daniel du Preez was also injured as Sale beat Leicester Tigers in the other semi-final, and Tom Ellis comes in for the South African among the Sharks substitutes as director of rugby Alex Sanderson aims to add to their sole Premiership title, which was secured 17 years ago.

Sarries are in their second consecutive final after returning to the league last season following relegation in 2019-20 for breaches of the league's salary cap.

Mark McCall's side were beaten 15-12 by Leicester last June as Freddie Burns scored a late drop-goal to win the game.

Short presentational grey line

Saracens: Goode; Malins, Lozowski, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Van Zyl; Mawi, George, Riccioni, Itoje, Tizard, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Dan, M Vunipola, Judge, Hunter-Hill, Knight, De Haas, Taylor, Daly.

Sale Sharks: Carpenter; Roebuck, R Du Preez, Tuilagi, Reed; Ford, Warr; McIntyre, Van der Merwe, Schonert, J-L Du Preez, Hill, T Curry, Dugdale, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Ellis, Quirke, James, O'Flaherty.

Referee: Luke Pearce.

Short presentational grey line

The final will see Saracens captain Owen Farrell and Sale's George Ford, who have 106 and 81 England caps respectively, face off at fly-half for the second consecutive year.

Ford, then at Leicester, was injured in the first half of last season's final and only returned to action for Sale in February.

"It was unfortunate the way that happened but this year is a completely different game," Ford, 30, told BBC Sport.

"I'm at a new club, so I'm really focused on doing my job as well as I can for my new team."

Lock Maro Itoje is aiming to win his fifth Premiership title with Sarries, having been part of their triumphs in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

"Last year we fell short and it's been a few years now since we've won the Premiership," the 28-year-old England international said.

"We've had a lot of experience in these big games and these scenarios. It's about who puts themselves on the front foot, who stands up and is counted on the day.

"We do have experience, but the challenge is to make that experience count."

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by Israel Folau Superfan, today at 13:39

    It's a shame that ITV could not afford the rights to the URC and had to fob off their audience with the Premiership final instead. But it just goes to show how highly sought after the broadcasting rights to the URC are.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 13:31

    Hoping for a good game.....glad to see that Pearce is the ref......then my optimism went as I saw that Dickson (AR) & Foley (TMO) were involved !!!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:40

      SD replied:
      Indeed but fortunately Pearce sensible enough to ignore daft interventions from assistant and TMO if required.
      He's usually confident enough in his decisions.

  • Comment posted by Israel Folau Superfan, today at 13:31

    Farrell and Ford going toe to toe is one of the greatest duels in rugby. It will be interesting to see how Owen tackles his old mate George - will he use his trademark shoulder charge or will he for once make a legal tackle because it is his friend?

  • Comment posted by Sidney Harbour-Bridge, today at 13:26

    Looking forward to seeing Manu piling into that Sarries midfield

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 13:19

    I know many will vehemently disagree - but for me the whole purpose of the play offs and final is solely to make money. After a long season, these players should be on the beach, not flogging themselves into late May. The team that wins the league - are champions- and that’s it. I advocate abolishing the Premiership play off completely. The season should end in April.

    • Reply posted by BANZAI1314, today at 13:22

      BANZAI1314 replied:
      Totally agree or at least have a Prem winner and a separate Play Off winner for the squad players and those who may have missed the season due to injury.

  • Comment posted by enoughisenough, today at 13:18

    A one year punishment in the Championship was nothing, it should have been minimum 5 years or longer. ALL other clubs suffered in some way or another due to their deliberate actions. I hope amongst all hopes for a Sale win.

    • Reply posted by BANZAI1314, today at 13:20

      BANZAI1314 replied:
      What about the fine or did you forget that?

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 13:15

    I am assuming this is not available on poor man's TV? Subscribe to Sky, then additional subscription to BT Sport? A domestic competition should be available to all!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:17

      SD replied:
      Live on ITV.

  • Comment posted by FrankC, today at 13:10

    I suspect it will be another kickathon with each side trying to avoid losing. Two or three red cards in the first quarter would make for an open game, though... 😊

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:12

      SD replied:
      What makes you think Sale are?
      By the way, any evidence of your accusations?

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 13:09

    Should be a condition of teams in the final that their accounts get looked at. No way is Sa££ies under the cap.

  • Comment posted by Steve T, today at 13:02

    Hope both teams manage to keep 15 on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 13:05

      SD replied:
      Yep. Pearce a good ref so I'm happy he'll be fair and let game flow but will penalise if required.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:57

    Come on Ford, its time to show everyone who the best No10 in the country is. Under Eddie Jones we only played well when Ford was at 10.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:59

      SD replied:
      Ford a better attacking 10 but Farrell better in defence. Should be a great match up.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:50

    Should be a cracking match. Shame so many on here carry an agenda but I just hope it's a great game.
    Hard to call winner but I'm leaning towards Saracens, think experience they have will tell in end.
    Farrell v Ford is the match up everyone be looking at but suspect forwards will be decider as is usually the case.
    Whoever gets upper hand up front should win.

    • Reply posted by RS, today at 12:59

      RS replied:
      The "agenda" as you call it is just distaste for a club that has cheated for years. They are pariahs and should be treated as such.

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 12:50

    Saracens have behaved disgracefully - they did not return their ill gotten trophies as required by the official enquiry into their cheating and they still refuse to have their books looked at by an independent auditor.

    Any victory will be tainted. Few independent rugby fans will support them.

    • Reply posted by My view , today at 12:56

      My view replied:
      Get your facts straight: they were given the choice of retaining the premiership trophies or accepting relegation and opted for the latter.

      Since when did they refuse to open their books? Not since the salary cap scandal, but if you have evidence of this please share.

  • Comment posted by Squidlord, today at 12:49

    Amazing that the only recent seaon where there was promotion from the Championship to the Prem was to allow Sarries to come back straight after their point deduction. Shame on the RFU.

    • Reply posted by Kingnick1956, today at 12:58

      Kingnick1956 replied:
      Boo hoo

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 12:48

    It's the final the RFU wanted.
    As long as Sale and Saracens keep going, along with Quins maybe, RFU will be happy.

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 12:40

    How does a club like Sarries who breached so many rules get to be back in the top tier??
    Smacks of old boys network, slap on the wrist and carry on as normal.

    • Reply posted by Kingnick1956, today at 12:59

      Kingnick1956 replied:
      Diddums

  • Comment posted by Darrin Bouch, today at 12:38

    Itoje hasnt won a single premiership that doesnt come with a large asterisk - whole country behind Sale

    • Reply posted by manutddev, today at 12:55

      manutddev replied:
      Why are you singling out Itoje?

  • Comment posted by Mike , today at 12:36

    Just hope it doesn't become a kick tennis battle between 9s and 10s. Both teams have backs capable of scoring from anywhere. It's going to be a dry day so please let's have a try fest.

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 12:38

      William Munny replied:
      It's union, the ball will be in the crowd or the air more than in hand!

  • Comment posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 12:33

    Both will have good stories to tell if they win.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport