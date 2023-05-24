Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gary Graham (left) featured in an England training squad but later won four caps for Scotland, while Young (right) is a club stalwart

Scotland back-rower Gary Graham, scrum-half Micky Young, lock Greg Peterson and prop Logovi'i Mulipola are among 15 players to leave Newcastle Falcons.

Young, 34, racked up 200 appearances for the Falcons, and will now retire.

Graham, 30, played 95 games and attracted England attention before switching allegiance to Scotland.

United States international Peterson, 32, featured 75 times, while Samoa's Mulipola, 36, played 79 matches across his five seasons at Kingston Park.

Homegrown lock Sean Robinson, after 135 games for the club, will also be leaving, as will former Sale and Bath back-rower Carl Fearns after two years at Kingston Park.

Full-back Alex Tait and back-rower Will Welch had already confirmed their retirements.

Conrad Cade, Connor Collett, Matthew Dalton, Conor Kenny, Pete Lucock, Tom Marshall and Cameron Nordli-Kelemeti complete the list of departures.