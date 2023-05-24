Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones has the most caps of any rugby player in the world

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the Barbarians against the World XV at Twickenham after announcing his international retirement.

Israel Folau starts on the wing for the World XV, who are skippered by Italy's Michele Lamaro.

Steve Hansen is coaching the World XV while ex-England coach Eddie Jones takes charge of the Barbarians.

It will be the first time Jones has returned to Twickenham since he was sacked in December.

The Rugby Football Union will be flying a Pride flag at Twickenham this Sunday (14:00 BST) and Hansen has welcomed the decision, saying the stance is a "positive consequence" of Folau's selection.

Folau, 34, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for making anti-gay comments on social media.

The two teams are invitational, meaning the coaches select players from any country to participate. The game is not a Test match as, while it is played at Test level, no caps are awarded.

Team line-ups

Barbarians: Anscombe; Radwan, Tamanivalu, Kerevi, Li; Cooper, Maunder; Waller, Dolly, Pieretto, AW Jones (captain), Lewies, Wainwright, Yamamoto, Luatua.

Replacements: Thacker, West, Sadie, Simmons, Vailanu, Hougaard, Cruden, Johnson.

World XV: Piutau; Folau, Radradra, Laumape, Nkosi; Hastings, Phipps; W Jones, Brown, Kebble, Ratuniyarawa, Hockings, Negri, Lamaro (captain), Mata.

Replacements: Dee, Dell, Street, N Cannone, Murphy, Hall, Patchell, Rasaku.