Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has made 30 Test appearances for Australia

Northampton lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has left the Premiership club to return to Australia for family reasons.

The 26-year-old Australia international made 24 appearances in his solitary season at Franklin's Gardens after arriving form Super Rugby side Queensland Reds.

He has been linked with a move to Melbourne Rebels. external-link

"Family always has to come first, so we understand Lukhan's decision," said Northampton boss Phil Dowson.

"He made it clear that, while he has enjoyed every moment of his time as a Saint, his family have not settled so far away from home."

Salakaia-Loto said he is "leaving Saints with a heavy heart" and that he will "always cherish" his spell in English rugby.

He helped Saints finish fourth in the Premiership table and came off the bench in their semi-final defeat by Saracens earlier in the month.