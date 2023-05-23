Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Johnson has won 27 caps for Scotland

Scotland centre Sam Johnson has been added to the Barbarians squad for Sunday's game against a World XV at Twickenham.

Ireland back row Jordi Murphy, who will retire at the end of the season, has been called up by the World XV.

Australia winger Marika Koroibete has withdrawn from the World XV line-up, although no reason has been given.

He has been replaced by Fiji Sevens player Kaminieli Rasaku, who won a Commonwealth silver medal last year.

Japan winger Taichi Takahashi has been selected in a Barbarians squad also containing Australia's Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi.

Australia coach Eddie Jones is coaching the Barbarians and will return to Twickenham for the first time since leaving his role as England coach.

Six Glasgow Warriors players will join the Barbarians and World XV squads following their defeat by Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final on Friday.

Johnson, Enrique Pieretto and Sione Vailanu are in the Barbarians squad, while Fraser Brown, Allan Dell and Oli Kebble feature for the World XV.

The squads boast a combined 1,345 caps.

Barbarians forwards: Nic Dolly, Taulupe Faletau, Alun Wyn Jones, Stephan Lewies, Steven Luatua, Enrique Pieretto, Carlü Sadie, Rob Simmons, Harry Thacker, Sione Vailanu, Aaron Wainwright, Alex Waller, Tom West, Kai Yamamoto.

Barbarians backs: Gareth Anscombe, Quade Cooper, Aaron Cruden, Francois Hougaard, Sam Johnson, Samu Kerevi, Tevita Li, Jack Maunder, Adam Radwan, Taichi Takahashi, Seta Tamanivalu.

World XV forwards: Fraser Brown, Niccolò Cannone, Elliot Dee, Allan Dell, Harry Hockings, Wyn Jones, Oli Kebble, Michele Lamaro, Viliame Mata, Jordi Murphy, Sebastian Negri, Api Ratuniyarawa, Marcus Street.

World XV backs: Bryn Hall, Adam Hastings, Israel Folau, Ngani Laumape, Sbu Nkosi, Rhys Patchell, Nick Phipps, Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra, Kaminieli Rasaku.