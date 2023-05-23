Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Franco Smith guided Glasgow to their first European final in an outstanding debut season with the Warriors

Glasgow Warriors' Franco Smith has been named the 2022-23 United Rugby Championship coach of the season.

The 50-year-old led the Warriors to the Scottish x Italian Shield and a top-four URC finish as well as guiding them to their first European final.

Smith, who coached Italy in 2020 and 2021, joined Glasgow last summer and helped the side go the entire URC regular season unbeaten at home.

The award was voted for by the URC's 16 head coaches.

Warriors lost their only match in any competition at Scotstoun this season when they were defeated 14-5 by Munster in the URC quarter-finals.

They were then beaten 43-19 by Toulon in the final of the Challenge Cup at Aviva Stadium last Friday.

The former South Africa fly-half was previously head coach of Benetton from 2007 to 2013 as well as the Cheetahs in his native country.