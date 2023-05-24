Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi has won 51 caps for England

Gallagher Premiership final: Saracens v Sale Sharks Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 27 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Sale Sharks centre Manu Tuilagi believes winning the club's first Premiership title since 2006 would give rugby union in the north a major boost.

The Manchester-based club face five-time champions Saracens for the trophy in Saturday's final at Twickenham.

"After 17 years, for Sale to get this opportunity is huge for us as players," Tuilagi, 32, told BBC Sport.

"We have the opportunity to do something great for the people of the north and the Sharks organisation."

The England centre added: "We've been waiting for a long time and it's massive. We can't wait and will give everything."

Sale have reached their first final since the club was taken over by an investment group led by Ged Mason and Simon Orange in June 2016.

Tuilagi, a Premiership winner with Leicester Tigers in 2013 when he scored a try in a final victory over Northampton, joined Sale in 2020 while former Sharks flanker Alex Sanderson was appointed as director of rugby in January 2021.

"I've had a great time here so far and I think it's special what we have," Tuilagi added.

"What Alex, Simon and Ged are building is amazing, in terms of the environment. It's challenging and making everyone grow."

In February Sale launched a 'Northern Rugby Matters' campaign external-link to increase awareness of - and celebrate - the 15-man code in a region which has an abundance of rugby league sides.

Sale, in 2005-06, and Newcastle Falcons, in 1997-98, are the only two clubs north of the Midlands to have won the Premiership title.

"When I turn around at games where we've had near sell-outs, then you start to get a feeling that you are having an impact," Sanderson said.

"The better you do, the further you reach.

"I want to win. It's my home town and home team. They're selfish reasons but the wider purpose is to win it for the region. If we do that then how humbling is that?"

Former England back row Sanderson spent 15 years on Saracens' coaching staff before his move back to Sale, and Tuilagi credits the 43-year-old with transforming the club's fortunes.

"Alex has changed a lot of things," he told BBC North West Tonight.

"It is more of a collective. Getting everyone on the same page is the toughest part.

"I'd take my hat off to him because getting 50 or 60 blokes who come from all over the world, with different backgrounds, beliefs and ideas, and to get them all on the same page is hard.

"For us as a club we're fortunate and blessed that we're in the position that we are. We're enjoying our rugby as well."