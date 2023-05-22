Max Malins scored his 10th try of the Premiership season for Saracens in their semi-final win over Northampton

Gallagher Premiership final: Saracens v Sale Sharks Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 27 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Manchester (via FM, digital radio, BBC Sounds and online), with live text commentary and updates on the BBC Sport website.

Saracens wing Max Malins says he has "unfinished business" going into the Premiership final against Sale, which will be his last match for the club.

The 26-year-old England international, who has agreed a move to Bristol Bears, was part of the Sarries side beaten by Leicester at Twickenham last June.

"Last year was pretty hard to take," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I feel like I need this for myself. I've yet to play in a Premiership final and win. It's a massive motivation."

Although Malins made his Saracens debut in 2017, he was not part of the matchday squads which won the Premiership title in 2017-18 or 2018-19 with final victories over Exeter.

The north London club were then relegated in 2020 for breaches of the league's salary cap but, while Saracens sealed an immediate return to the top flight by winning the Championship title, Malins spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan with Bristol.

The Bears finished top of the table that season but subsequently lost their play-off semi-final to Harlequins in dramatic fashion, going 28-0 up in the first half at Ashton Gate before Quins won 43-36 after extra time.

"Obviously I've come close - also with Bristol, losing that semi-final in the way that we did and not having a chance to play in that final," he added.

"For this club, after what we've been through, and to be able to have a Premiership trophy to show for it a couple of years later would not only be massive for myself but massive for the club."

'It's been an emotional time'

Malins was last season's leading Premiership try-scorer, with 16 to his name, and has 10 tries in 14 league outings this season.

However, having agreed his switch back to Bristol last October, he felt unease in the build-up to Saracens' semi-final against Northampton earlier this month, fearing his time at Saracens could end on a losing note.

"It has been a bit of an emotional time," he said.

"It was a long time ago that I had to make the decision. It's only really recently I've had to come to terms with it, knowing that it's coming pretty soon.

"The semi-final week, I didn't really enjoy that week too much because of the whole unknown, not knowing whether or not it would be my last [game] or what not. Thankfully we won."

Malins crossed as Sarries prevailed 38-15 and Mark McCall's side are now targeting their sixth Premiership title, while opponents Sale were victorious in their one and only final back in 2006.

And Malins says there is nothing but positivity in the Saracens squad before their return to the national stadium.

"These are the games we set our sights on at the start of the season," Malins said.

"For us to go through this whole season, to put ourselves in the position in the semi-final, to win it and play in this game is massive. There is a real buzz around camp and everyone has smiles on their faces."