Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Forward Fergus Lee-Warner initially joined Bath on a short-term loan deal before Worcester's financial collapse

Forward Fergus Lee-Warner has signed a short-term extension to stay with Premiership side Bath until the end of November.

The 29-year-old will then return home to Australia to "take up a new opportunity", a statement said.

Lee-Warner, who can play in the back and second row, joined Bath in October following the financial collapse of former team Worcester Warriors.

He went on to appear 16 times for the club this season.

"Fergus is an incredible human being and what he has produced for us this season has been brilliant," Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

"He is such a great team man and has been very consistent with his performances. He has made a massive difference and I'm looking forward to him doing so again."