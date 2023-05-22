Ken Owens or Dan Biggar could lead Wales at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

Warren Gatland already had plenty to consider for the World Cup, but the shock retirements of Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric have added to his list.

Wales have lost not only their prodigious talents but also the remarkable wealth of experience from a combined 264 Tests for the tournament.

Whether both players would have gone to France is a moot point with the belief that Tipuric would, but Jones a doubt.

However, former Wales lock Ian Gough said Gatland now "has his hands full".

Gatland hinted at a changing of the guard in the Wales team when he took the head coach job for a second time in December.

At the time, he admitted he would have a "chat" with some senior players as he looked to balance experience with youth while making sure he had players able to perform.

Wales are a squad of extremes. There is a disparity between the Test veteran 30-somethings arguably past their prime and a class of youngsters brimming with potential, but raw at international level.

Ideally Gatland would have a core of players aged 25 or 26 with at least 30-odd caps to their names. The simple fact is he does not.

Gatland also knows time is against him. He spent the Six Nations scrolling through his options, making 26 changes over the five games - the most of any head coach in the tournament.

"Warren has got his hands full and is in a situation he hasn't really been in before," said Gough, who won 64 caps for Wales.

"He's always had that core group but we've seen since he came back that he doesn't quite know the team he wants to play.

"You always thought under Warren that he knew that and at times, early in his tenure, he actually wasn't changing enough and developing players.

"But now he's being forced to do that and especially in difficult circumstances, given what's been happening in Welsh rugby over the last year."

Back-row riches

There has been no move to replace either Jones or Tipuric in the 54-strong training group group and it appears unlikely there will be.

The back row has long been a position of strength in Wales, since the days of Colin Charvis, Martyn Williams and Sam Warburton, and is the most competitive area of the squad this year again.

Gatland already has the ball-winning abilities of Jac Morgan and Tommy Reffell as well as the "explosiveness" of Taine Basham in the squad, while Josh Macleod is also an option, so Cardiff's Thomas Young looks set to miss out again.

"We've got lots of good sevens in Wales. There always has been but Tipuric had that extra quality," said Gough.

"He was a match-winner with his vision, athleticism and reading of the game. He wasn't from the WRU [Welsh Rugby Union] manual, he could just play. So Wales will really miss that."

Will Rowlands was Wales player of the year for 2021/22 before his serious shoulder injury

Second-row strength

In his statement, Jones eluded to "ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff", fuelling speculation of whether he jumped or was pushed.

Jones' contract with Ospreys and Wales went through to the end of the World Cup, which suggests it was his intention to play at a fifth tournament.

However, he slipped down the pecking order during the Six Nations, behind heir-apparent Adam Beard and Dafydd Jenkins, and with Cory Hill and Will Rowlands returning from exile and injury respectively, Jones' place in the squad, let alone the starting team, was under serious threat.

Gough said: "I'd have loved to see Alun Wyn go to a fifth World Cup but it's all about succession planning. Will Rowlands has certain Alun Wyn attributes. He's a big strong man who puts himself about on the pitch and is a good leader as well. He could be the natural successor but he's had a big injury, so we'll have to see how he goes."

Captaincy conundrum

This is the one area where the retirements have made Gatland's job slightly easier.

He delayed naming his captain until closer to the start of the tournament and both Jones and Tipuric could have been candidates having done the job before.

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens led the side during this year's Six Nations and was praised by the head coach for his leadership during a troubled campaign, not least during the threatened player strike.

However, the 36-year-old also needs to establish himself as first-choice hooker with Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake and Elliot Dee coming back from injury.

Toulon fly-half Dan Biggar is the other leading candidate unless Gatland was to repeat his appointment of handing Warburton the armband for the 2011 World Cup when the flanker was aged just 22.

If the coach is looking to the future, Beard, Morgan, Lake or even Jenkins, who has led Exeter this season, are all regarded as potential captains.