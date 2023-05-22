Exeter are six points behind leaders Gloucester-Hartpury after losing at Bristol

Exeter coach Steve Salvin says there is "no need to panic" after his side suffered back-to-back Premier 15s losses for the first time this season.

It came a week after a 29-22 loss at third-placed Saracens in a repeat of last season's Premier 15s final.

"It's a three-point loss away from home against a top four side, it's not a crisis or any need to panic," he said.

"This is not a massively unusual result. We just need to make sure the things we didn't do particularly well we do much better next week."

Exeter host bottom side Wasps on Saturday in their penultimate game of the season - a side who have lost all 16 of their matches and got just one losing bonus point along the way.

"It leaves us needing seven points form the next two games to guarantee a home semi-final, so it's certainly achievable," added Salvin to BBC Radio Devon.

"But there's always bumps along the way, it's a long season and we've had some hard points this season.

"This feels like a little bit of a low point, but it's a bonus point loss away from home against a top four side, a very, very good side, and certainly second half we didn't put the level of performance together that we know we're capable of.

"We'll accept it, we'll take our medicine, we'll move on and improve."