Jean Kleyn (left) is scheduled to complete return to play protocols this week while RG Snyman has been passed fit

United Rugby Championship final: Stormers v Munster Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 27 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website and app

Four Munster players have been passed fit and available for selection for Saturday's United Rugby Championship final against Stormers in Cape Town.

Conor Murray, RG Snyman, Calvin Nash and Malakai Fekitoa all missed the team's semi-final victory over Leinster with head injuries.

The quartet have completed return to play protocols and are named in a 30-man squad for the decider.

Ben Healy and Jean Kleyn are scheduled to complete the protocols this week.

They came off injured during the dramatic 16-15 last-four win over Leinster but are set to travel with the remainder of the squad to South Africa.

Munster's travelling contingent will include 17 forwards and 13 backs.

Stormers defeated the Bulls 33-21 in their URC quarter-final and then saw off Connacht 43-25 at the semi-final stage.

Munster squad: Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O'Donoghue, Peter O'Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.