Australia join New Zealand, Fiji, Argentina and hosts France as the teams who have already qualified for Paris 2024

Australia qualified for the 2024 Olympics as Great Britain finished eighth at London's men's World Rugby Sevens Series event.

A 34-5 win over GB in the seventh-place play-off ensured Australia finished higher than Samoa in the series standings to qualify for Paris 2024.

New Zealand, who secured the series in Toulouse last week, lifted the series trophy at Twickenham on Sunday.

Kenya were relegated from the series when they lost 12-7 to Canada.

Argentina claimed their third win of the series with a 35-14 victory over Fiji in the final of the London Sevens event - the 11th and final tournament of the series.

New Zealand finished fourth, having won the previous three tournaments, as they fell to Samoa in the bronze-medal match.

GB won their games against South Africa and the United States, but lost against the All Blacks to finish second in Pool A on Saturday.

In Sunday's quarter-finals, GB suffered a 12-5 defeat by Samoa, before losing the fifth-place semi-final against Ireland and the seventh-place play-off to Australia.