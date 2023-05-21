Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Emma Sing scored two of Gloucester-Hartpury's 11 tries

Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury thrashed Harlequins 67-14 to damage their opponents' hopes of reaching the Premier League 15s play-offs.

The clinical hosts boasted 10 individual try scorers as they charged to a 15th win from 16 matches.

Sunday's win puts Gloucester six points clear of second-placed Exeter Chiefs.

Harlequins remain fifth, nine points adrift of Bristol Bears in fourth, with the top four teams making the semi-final play-offs in June.

Gloucester opened up a 48-0 lead before the visitors got their first points in the 58th minute.

Emma Sing scored two of the leaders' 11 tries and added four successful conversions.

Bristol Bears occupy the final play-off place after beating Exeter Chiefs

On Saturday, Bristol Bears came from behind to earn a 24-21 bonus-point win over Exeter Chiefs and strengthen their grip on fourth place in the table.

Amy Coles opened the scoring before Chiefs hit back through tries from Flo Robinson and Kate Zackary.

Sarah Bern reduced the deficit, but Maisy Allen crossed for Chiefs to hand them a nine-point lead at the break.

Amber Reed's try and a second for Bern were unanswered by Chiefs as Bears claimed a seventh consecutive win.

Meanwhile, the 14 players of Saracens secured their spot in the play-offs with a 38-15 bonus-point victory at Worcester Warriors.

Carys Phillips cancelled out Poppy Cleall's opening try before Sarries were reduced to 14 when Hannah Botterman was sent off.

Despite losing the prop, Sarries scored tries through Marlie Packer and Georgia Emily Evans to lead 21-10 at the break.

Jess Breach raced away to seal the bonus point a minute after the interval before Grace Moore added a fifth late on, while Vicky Laflin scored a consolation for the hosts.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there were thumping bonus-point wins for Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks.

Loughborough scored 12 tries, including a hat-trick for Carys Williams, in their 74-0 win at DMP Sharks.

Sale went even bigger and notched 14 tries, with Hollie Bawden and Lauren Delany both scoring trebles in their 88-7 win at bottom club Wasps, who scored a consolation through Fiona Cooper.