Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Amy Coles scored the first of Bristol's four tries in their bonus-point home win over Exeter Chiefs

Bristol Bears came from behind to earn a 24-21 bonus-point win over Exeter Chiefs and strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier 15s table.

Amy Coles opened the scoring before Chiefs hit back through tries from Flo Robinson and Kate Zackary.

Sarah Bern reduced the deficit, but Maisy Allen crossed for Chiefs to hand them a nine-point lead at the break.

Amber Reed's try and a second for Bern were unanswered by Chiefs as Bears claimed a seventh consecutive win.

The result means play-off-chasing Bears have moved nine points above fifth-placed Harlequins, who have one game in hand.

Meanwhile, the 14 players of Saracens secured their spot in the play-offs with a 38-15 bonus-point victory at Worcester Warriors.

Carys Phillips cancelled out Poppy Cleall's opening try before Sarries were reduced to 14 when Hannah Botterman was sent off.

Despite losing the prop, Sarries scored tries through Marlie Packer and Georgia Emily Evans to lead 21-10 at the break.

Jess Breach raced away to seal the bonus point a minute after the interval before Grace Moore added a fifth late on, while Vicky Laflin scored a consolation for the hosts.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there were thumping bonus-point wins for Loughborough Lightning and Sale Sharks.

Loughborough scored 12 tries, including a hat-trick for Carys Williams, in their 74-0 win at DMP Sharks.

Sale went even bigger and notched up 14 tries, with Hollie Bawden and Lauren Delany both scoring trebles in their 88-7 win at bottom club Wasps, who scored a consolation through Fiona Cooper.