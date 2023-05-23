Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hugh O'Sullivan made 20 appearances in his two seasons with London Irish

Newcastle Falcons have signed London Irish scrum-half Hugh O'Sullivan on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Irishman becomes the Falcons' 10th signing for next season.

"I've watched Newcastle over the past couple of seasons and there's massive potential there," he told the club website. external-link

"I know the new head coach Alex Codling from when he coached my Ireland Under-18s team, and it's an exciting time to be working with a guy like him."