Hugh O'Sullivan: Newcastle Falcons sign London Irish scrum-half on two-year deal
Newcastle Falcons have signed London Irish scrum-half Hugh O'Sullivan on a two-year deal.
The 25-year-old Irishman becomes the Falcons' 10th signing for next season.
"I've watched Newcastle over the past couple of seasons and there's massive potential there," he told the club website.
"I know the new head coach Alex Codling from when he coached my Ireland Under-18s team, and it's an exciting time to be working with a guy like him."