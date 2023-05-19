Serigo Parisse signed off his 20-year career in style

"What a way to say goodbye to rugby."

Even in defeat, Glasgow head coach Franco Smith summed up beautifully Toulon number eight Sergio Parisse's glorious exit from the sport at the age of 39.

The Italian great could barely bring himself to the leave the pitch, his country's flag draped around him as he took in every last second at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

One hundred and forty two Italy caps, appearances in five World Cups, two Challenge Cups, two French Top 14 titles and many great memories.

"It means a lot," Parisse told BT Sport after Toulon's 43-19 win. "It's difficult to put some words on emotions.

"It's good for the team, for me personally, it's important - I try to enjoy every moment with the team, and I'm really happy because I think we really deserve the win.

"I'm Italian, so I'm emotional in everything I do. Tonight it was about just trying to enjoy, and just happy to play with this group, and happy to finish my career with Toulon. Just enjoy it, and have a good night in Dublin with the boys."

Smith worked with Parisse during his debut season at Benetton back in 2002. Even in bitter disappointment at losing, the South African was full of praise for Parisse, who has been Italian rugby's totemic figure for two decades.

"He was a 19-year-old chap, and a young exciting guy full of skill, like he is now, but a bit more reckless with it I suppose," Smith said.

"And he's nurtured and challenged himself and looked after his body to be here 20 years later to be out there tonight. What a gentleman. We had a quick word with him after the game and he's an important rugby figure.

"I always say good people make good players and he's a classic example of that. He can be really proud he gave it his all until nearly 40 years old. What a way to say goodbye to rugby."

'I'm a bit sick of learning'

While Parisse and his team-mates lapped up the adulation from the stands, Glasgow were burying their heads after a hugely frustrating performance.

Their aim was to become the first Scottish side to lift a European trophy, but they never really came close. Toulon raced into a 21-0 lead as Warriors toiled, and a rally was too little, too late.

It added to the pain of losing to Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final two weeks ago. A season of progress is tinged with what-ifs.

"It's a little bit frustrating," captain Kyle Steyn said. "I'm a little bit sick of learning, you just want to achieve now.

"But this is a really good group, we're lucky 96% of the group will be here going forward. But it's a massive learning curve - like Franco said, it's a completely different skill to win a final after getting there.

"That's the lesson. You've got to stick to your system and be accurate. In the Munster game and tonight we created lots of chances but didn't take them and Munster and Toulon did."