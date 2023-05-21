Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

La Rochelle celebrate winning the Heineken Champions Cup for a second year in a row

European Professional Club Rugby will investigate a half-time incident during the Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle.

There are reports of a tunnel bust-up as the teams and staff left the Aviva Stadium field at the break.

"EPCR is aware of reports of an incident at half-time during the Heineken Champions Cup final," it said.

"The tournament organiser will be investigating this as soon as practicable."

La Rochelle staged a thrilling comeback to beat Leinster 27-26 to win the tournament for a second successive year.

Gregory Alldritt, who captained the French side and was named player of the match, was left frustrated by opposing skipper James Ryan's attitude during the pre-match coin toss.

"He didn't look in my eyes when we shook hands," the newly crowned European player of the year said.

"He didn't respect me," Alldritt added.