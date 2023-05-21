Heineken Champions Cup: EPCR to investigate half-time 'incident' in Dublin final
Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby
European Professional Club Rugby will investigate a half-time incident during the Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle.
There are reports of a tunnel bust-up as the teams and staff left the Aviva Stadium field at the break.
"EPCR is aware of reports of an incident at half-time during the Heineken Champions Cup final," it said.
"The tournament organiser will be investigating this as soon as practicable."
La Rochelle staged a thrilling comeback to beat Leinster 27-26 to win the tournament for a second successive year.
Gregory Alldritt, who captained the French side and was named player of the match, was left frustrated by opposing skipper James Ryan's attitude during the pre-match coin toss.
"He didn't look in my eyes when we shook hands," the newly crowned European player of the year said.
"He didn't respect me," Alldritt added.