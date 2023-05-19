You will probably never see his like again. Following his international retirement, Alun Wyn Jones will go down in rugby union history as an all-time great.

The Wales odyssey of this 'lock of ages' spanned 17 years, while Jones captained his country and the British and Irish Lions.

He will be lauded in the same company as Welsh legends such as Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John, JPR Williams, Phil Bennett and Shane Williams.

Jones, 37, has played a world-record 170 international matches, with 158 games for Wales and 12 Tests for the Lions.

He moved past New Zealand World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw's mark of 148 caps in 2020. Given the brutal modern game, Jones' remarkable record might not be beaten.

Chaos continues

Even after a chaotic season in Welsh rugby, news of the international retirements of Jones and Justin Tipuric on the same day surprised almost everybody.

In the space of just under an hour on Friday afternoon, Wales lost two titans who have 264 international appearances between them - and all this just under four months before the World Cup in France.

It would have been a fifth global tournament for Jones and a third for Tipuric. Both were named in Warren Gatland's 54-man training squad earlier this month.

But there will be no more international rugby for these greats, who were important figures in one of Wales' most successful periods.

Welsh fans will be wondering why the pair have decided to jump ship on the same day. What is the real story? Why now? Was this coincidence or co-ordinated? Was it the players' sole decision and what role, if any, did Gatland play in the final conversations?

Each made his own statement, Tipuric through his agency, Jones on his own channels, as he stated "after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and Welsh Rugby Union", he decided to step away from the international game.

The reasons given are not enough for many and theories have begun. Exact details might emerge in the coming days, but both players deserve the plaudits they have received.

Tipuric, 33, will probably be relieved Jones announced his retirement on the same day. The flanker deserves his own accolades having won 93 Wales caps, played one Lions Test and been part of four Six Nations-winning sides.

But the man famous for his blue headgear has never appeared comfortable in the spotlight. His rugby has long spoken for him.

Those tributes for Jones and Tipuric came from inside and outside rugby. Even royalty have had their say as the Prince and Princess of Wales congratulated them, while first Minister Mark Drakeford also weighed in.

Record breaker

Jones' international career began 7,500 miles from home at the sporting outpost of Estadio Raul Conti in Puerto Madryn, Patagonia, when he made his Wales debut as a 20-year-old flanker against Argentina in the summer of 2006. Very few would predict what he would go onto achieve over the coming years.

Jones helped Wales win five Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, played in four World Cups and was part of two sides that reached World Cup semi-finals.

He was an ever present in four Lions Test series, with captaincy on the 2021 tour to South Africa rewarding his legendary status in the game.

Jones also led the Lions to a Test series-clinching victory over Australia eight years earlier when Sam Warburton was injured. Only Willie John McBride and Dickie Jeeps have played more Lions Tests than Jones.

Of all the statistics floating around perhaps the most remarkable is Jones has played in 20% of all the Tests Wales have played in their history.

But numbers tell only half the story about the man who has helped carry Welsh rugby through one of its most successful eras.

Destined to be a Lion

His intensity in training is legendary, with numerous teammates noting how, throughout his career, he has made a point of being first on the training field and last off it.

Sean Holley was part of the Ospreys coaching staff and recalled one of the first moments he met him.

"He turned up on our training field after being brought to us by Garin Jenkins (former Wales hooker)," Holley told BBC Radio Wales.

"Lyn Jones (then the Ospreys head coach) took him to one side on another field to do some jumping, just to have a little assessment.

"Alun Wyn's famous nickname "Gwyn Togs" was born because he was wearing white boots. Gwyn is white in Welsh and togs is what we called boots.

"I will never forget Lyn coming back after doing 20 minutes and he said the boy was going to be a British Lion.

"My goodness wasn't Lyn right, and he has been more than that. Al immediately came into the Ospreys team and made a huge impression.

"I saw for 10 years his insatiable appetite to win, perform, be selected, get better, look after himself and drive his players. He set standards and it was an absolute privilege to work with him."

Is he the greatest player Holley has ever coached?

"I often say Shane [Williams] when I am asked this, but Al has to be up there with the greatest, certainly in the modern era," said Holley.

"When you look at his career and the position he plays, the batterings he has taken and dished out, how he has kept going and himself in such shape is incredible.

"He has phenomenal consistency of performances, selection and standards. It is a credit to him and his family that his work ethic and inner drive is second to none. He will leave a massive hole."

Former Ospreys, Wales and Lions wing Shane Williams had a unique first impression.

"I didn't know he was going to be a Lion but I could tell he was going to be a pain in the backside," said Williams.

"The first training session you get these young lads turning up and Dan Biggar was very much the same. Very confident and bouncing around the training paddock like Zebedee.

"I could tell by his mentality and work ethos this boy was going to be something special.

"Alun Wyn was hitting rucks in soft contact sessions like it was the Grand Slam finale. That is what you get with Alun Wyn, he trains like he plays and plays like he trains.

"It is 100mph and there is no second gear. How his body has lasted this long I have no idea. He is going to go down as one of the greatest players, if not the greatest, to have played for Wales.

"I am putting him in the ranks of Sir Gareth Edwards and Gerald Davies. He has had such longevity and he is an absolute machine."

Alun Wyn Jones made his debut against Argentina in 2006

Tumultuous times

The two retirements continue a tumultuous spell for Welsh rugby over the last 12 months.

A WRU sexism scandal, the organisation's chief executive resigning, coaches being sacked or suspended, Wales players threatening to strike over contractual chaos, a struggling national team, continued regional failures - all events played out against a grim financial backdrop with the four professional sides heading into a period of serious belt-tightening.

Now this. During the build-up to the game against England in the Six Nations, where the Wales squad had threatened to strike because of the financial uncertainty, Jones proved a real statesman as he defended the players and insisted the threat was real.

"Ultimately, if you treat people badly for long enough, you get to where we find ourselves," said Jones.

This came four years after Jones had to steer his squad through the turbulence of the merger that didn't happen between Ospreys and Scarlets, bang in the middle of a Six Nations campaign.

He and Ken Owens were widely praised for helping to calm the situation as Wales went on to complete another Grand Slam.

So Jones has been a true leader for Wales, captaining them on 48 occasions alongside those four Lions Tests as skipper.

Who will forget his Lazarus-style comeback from a dislocated shoulder suffered while playing for the Lions against Japan in Murrayfield in the summer of 2021?

His tour was expected to be over but his miraculous recovery saw him defy the medical odds and join up with the trip in South Africa just 18 days later. If anything sums up Jones, it is that remarkable recovery.

A Barbarians farewell in Twickenham and Swansea awaits later his month and maybe even one last hurrah at club level.

But maybe we should all treasure the Wales memories of AWJ. Because you might never see his like again.