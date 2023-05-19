Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales' Justin Tipuric has retired from international rugby just four months before the World Cup.

Tipuric had been named in Warren Gatland's 54-strong training squad for September's tournament in France.

The 33-year-old Ospreys flanker has been capped 93 times.

Making the shock announcement on social media, he said: "During the off season I've had time to reflect on my career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby."

Tipuric, a three-time British & Irish Lions tourist, has not given a specific reason behind the decision but confirmed he will continue to play for his regional side Ospreys.

He made his Wales debut in 2011 against Argentina and was a Six Nations winner in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021 in a glittering 12-year Test career.

He was a key member of the Wales team that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015 and semi-finals 2019 and was expected to appear at a third tournament in France this September having been named in Gatland's early squad.

"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories," he added in the statement external-link .

"I'd like to thank all the players and coaches that I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years and the wonderful support I've received from the Welsh public.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

Regarded as among the finest all-round players of his generation, Tipuric emerged from the shadow of Sam Warburton to make the Wales number seven jersey his own. He went on to captain Wales last year.

Ospreys said his decision to step down from Test rugby would be "sorely felt" by Welsh rugby.

"Known for his incredible work rate, agility, and rugby IQ, Tipuric has been an integral part of the Welsh national team for over a decade," the club said in a statement.

"He has become known as one of the finest open-side flankers in the game. He has contributed significantly to Welsh rugby's recent successes, including two Grand Slams."